SHANNON – Jayden Thompson’s growth as a player and as a person synced up at the right time.
He quit Shannon’s football team after one summer workout prior to his freshman year – one of the “bad decisions” Thompson says he made at the time. But the next summer he returned to the fold. Not only that, he sprouted four inches, to 6-foot-4.
By his junior year, Thompson was a force at linebacker for the Red Raiders. He surprised himself.
“I didn’t know I had this much in me,” Thompson said. “I feel like coach (Darryl) Carter pushed me more, and it brought it out of me, and I got a lot more to do.”
As a first-year starter last season, Thompson recorded 41 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss and three interceptions. He can play inside or outside, covers a lot of ground, and can bring the wood at 240 pounds. He’s worked this offseason to be better against the run.
“With my size and length, it’s hard for linemen to put their hands on me because my arms are so long,” Thompson said. “And I’m not little, so it’s hard for them to try to toss me around.”
A strive to improve has been a constant for Thompson since he rejoined the team. Carter, the 11th-year head coach, said his linebacker has grown in his understanding of the game.
“He’s very talented, but at the end of the day it’s about him understanding what it took watching film, asking questions, and reevaluating himself and seeing he had to get more physical on and off the field,” Carter said. “He did a great job of that, put on about 15 pounds of muscle. He’s been a student of the game, in the weight room and everything.”
Thompson has also become more mature. He’s no longer afraid of the hard offseason work, and he enjoys being one of the team leaders.
His overall growth has been such that colleges are starting to pay attention. Murray State made him a scholarship offer a few weeks ago and is Thompson’s frontrunner.
Carter feels Thompson could be a steal of a prospect.
“He’s not a one-dimensional guy,” he said. “He can play inside, outside, very athletic, and he can run with any running back out of the backfield. He’s the kind of guy, he’s a diamond in the rough.”
Shannon opens the season Aug. 26 at Pontotoc.
