Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
NEW ALBANY- Kaleum Shaw and Kody Atkinson turned in a stellar performance as they combined for seven touchdowns in New Albany's 66-40 over Booneville on Friday.
Shaw scored four times and Atkinson added three as the duo scored by a variety of means.
"Keys tonight were playing better, blocking better and tackling better," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "You just got to keep playing. We stopped ourselves in the first half, didn't play as clean as we'd like to, but we did a lot of really great things."
The first quarter was all offense and very little defense as the teams hung a combined 42 points up.
Shaw got the Bulldog offense rolling with his 39-yard reception of Braden Shettles' pass.
Booneville answered with a Zion Nunn score of 62 yards to tie the game.
Shaw lit up the scoreboard again with a 60-yard scamper to put the Bulldogs back up, but Booneville answered with another Nunn run to tie at 14-14.
New Albany took control of the contest with two quick scores before the period ended on Atkinson's 14-yard run and a Shettles to Kaleb Shumpert pass of 41 yards.
Atkinson scored again in the second quarter on an electrifying 80-yard kickoff return, and Shaw ran past the Booneville defense for a 40-yard score.
DJ Robinson hauled in a 38-yard pass from Shettles in the third quarter while Atkinson ran one in from 15 yards out.
Whit Robbins hit a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Shaw capped his big night with a 67-yard TD run.
Extra Points
Turning Point: New Albany broke a 14-14 tie in the first quarter, scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes to take a 28-14 lead after a period.
Point Men: Shaw scored four touchdowns on runs of 60, 40 and 67 yards plus catching a pass of 39 yards. Atkinson scored three touchdowns on runs of 14 and 15 yards plus returning a kickoff 80 yards.
Talking Point: "We didn't tackle anybody, I've been coaching 30 years and probably the worst defensive performance that I've ever been involved with. We will get it corrected this week." Booneville coach Mike Mattox
Notes
• Booneville's Zion Nunn scored three touchdowns on runs of 62, 3 and 4 yards.
• Kaleb Shumpert caught a 41-yard TD pass from Braden Shettles and DJ Robinson hauled in a 38-yard scoring pass.
• Next week New Albany travels to Corinth; Booneville hosts Ripley
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.