North Pontotoc has two new head basketball coaches.
Shayne Adams, a Vikings assistant last season, was recently promoted to lead the boys team. Tona Hall was hired to lead the girls after serving two years as Tremont’s head coach.
They both replace Rob Browning, who coached both teams last season but took an administrative position at Ingomar.
Adams, a North Pontotoc graduate, inherits a young team. That makes summer work that much more important.
“On our roster right now, we have two seniors. Made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores, so we’re real young,” Adams said. “But we’ve got some guys that are skilled and some guys that play hard, so I’m looking forward to getting them some experience this year.”
Adams, 36, has been at North Pontotoc a total of four years. He was the middle school girls coach for three years before assisting Browning, with whom he also worked at Myrtle for two years.
Hall, 31, was a Tremont assistant for one season before being promoted. The Lady Eagles went 14-45 during her tenure.
“I was looking for an opportunity to grow as a head coach. … A 4A school, they offered me the job, and it felt like a no-brainer as far as my coaching career,” Hall said.
The Lady Vikings have played six summer league games so far, going 4-2. It’s a team with several juniors and seniors but also several freshmen.
“I’m just trying to make that connection with them, and we’re still just getting to know each other,” Hall said. “Trying to get them to learn how to practice for me, the expectations that I have.”
