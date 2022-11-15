PONTOTOC – Tyler Shephard can drop a big number if he has to, but that’s not Pontotoc’s preferred style of play.
The Warriors, ranked No. 5 by the Daily Journal, attacked from all angles on Tuesday in an 81-46 thumping of Amory. Shephard, who had scored 46 points against Center Hill a week earlier, led a balanced offense on this night with 17 points.
Three other players hit double digits for Pontotoc (5-0): Emarion Hinton (14), Jack Sansing (12) and Zane Tipler (10).
“We can have two or three people scoring 20 points and still lose, so we understand that we need a balanced attack, and we’ve kind of relied on that,” Pontotoc coach Rolley Tipler said. “When you have four or five people score double digits, that’s always hard to guard versus having two.”
The guard-heavy Warriors have also relied on outside shooting, which was not sharp against Amory (4-1). The Warriors were just 10 of 31 (32.3%) from 3-point range, but they made up for that in transition.
Pontotoc had 10 fast-break points in the first half as it built an insurmountable 48-15 lead. That accounted for one-third of the Warriors’ 30 points in the paint through two quarters, during which the Panthers committed 14 turnovers.
“Everybody wants transition points, and I’m not the type of coach that has to have so much control that I want to call a play every time down the floor, so if the boys can play basketball and make a shot, it makes my job easier and I don’t have to dictate every aspect of the game,” Tipler said.
Pontotoc shot 47.8% overall from the field.
Hinton, a junior post player, made his contribution from the bench and shot 6 of 10 from the floor.
“Emarion Hinton ls like my X-factor. Many don’t know about him,” said Tipler.
DeAndre Blair led Amory with 12 points, while Amare Brown added 11.
(G) Pontotoc 94, Amory 16: Molly Sansing led Pontotoc (6-0) with 27 points. Amory (1-3) was shut out in both the second and fourth quarters.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Pontotoc led 27-9 after one quarter and cruised from there.
Point Maker: Shephard shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “We like to spread the floor, run the floor, and make people play at our pace and not theirs.” – Shephard
