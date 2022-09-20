Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
MANTACHIE – Whenever Bailey Coker was on the serve, Mantachie got on a roll.
The junior flummoxed Booneville all night, recording eight service aces as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-9, 25-6) in a Division 1-3A showdown Tuesday.
Coker’s serving kickstarted big runs in each of the three sets for Mantachie (13-5, 1-1).
“Bailey, throughout spring last year playing club ball, learned how to hit two or three different types of serves,” Mantachie coach Kristi Montgomery said. “One’s kind of a down ball, one’s kind of a loft. The other one she can locate pretty well, so she can hit it short or long. It just gives you an opportunity to place the ball a bunch of different places.”
Coker had three aces during a 12-0 run in the first set as the Lady Mustangs opened up a 17-2 lead. It was the same story in the second set, as she sparked an 11-0 run to stake a 19-3 lead.
In the third, Coker had a trio of aces to bust it open, as Mantachie reeled off a 19-1 run.
“It’s a team effort, and if one person’s going, then fine, but it takes a team to do anything,” said Coker, who also had four kills.
Her serving made it difficult for Booneville (12-13, 0-3) to get into its offense. Mantachie had little problem doing such, thanks in part to junior Ramsey Montgomery, who had 19 assists.
“I thought overall we played really, really well,” Kristi Montgomery said. “We got a lot of balls back up. We did a lot of things that we’ve actually worked on in practice on some rotations, getting some people in the right place on defense.”
This win was big for Mantachie in its bid to reach the playoffs. Three of the four teams in 1-3A will make the postseason, with Alcorn Central and Kossuth likely to finish 1-2.
Mantachie will visit Booneville on Thursday.
“We’ve played better division games than this one,” Booneville coach Molly Fowler said, “and I hope Thursday’s a lot better than today.”
