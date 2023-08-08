djr-2022-09-03-sport-new-albany-shettles-twp1

New Albany quarterback Braden Shettles

 Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJ

NEW ALBANY – With its season opener against Saltillo two-and-a-half weeks away, New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield’s team is coming off what he feels is one of its best first weeks of practice he’s had.

Newsletters

brendan.farrell@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you