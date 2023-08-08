NEW ALBANY – With its season opener against Saltillo two-and-a-half weeks away, New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield’s team is coming off what he feels is one of its best first weeks of practice he’s had.
“Just the amount of football stuff we did through the summer – instead of working as much on speed, agility, conditioning type of stuff, it was a lot more football-oriented,” he said. “With that, Week 1 with helmets was just an extension of what we’d already been doing.”
New Albany is looking to take another step forward following a 7-4 season that saw the Bulldogs get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Sophomore quarterback Braden Shettles will play a significant role in how far the Bulldogs will go after a standout freshman year. Him already having a year of experience under his belt is huge.
“Although he’s a sophomore, he’s got a whole year of experience,” Stubblefield said. “He’s in a position where he can check us out of things offensively, he can make changes, he knows what (the coaches) are looking for. So, that experience and his work ethic and the amount of preparation he puts in is going to be a huge thing for us all season.”
Shettles finished his freshman season completing 60.1% of his passes for over 1,800 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
“There’s not anybody that works harder than Braden Shettles,” Stubblefield said. “He does a really good job, wants to be very good, and that leadership’s going to carry over for us and be big for us.”
Shettles is looking at throwing the ball more this year, and that year of experience means he knows what to expect.
“I’ve gotten to where I can read defenses more, throw it deeper, got stronger, everything,” he said. “(Passing more) is going to help us a lot. It’s going to help us more in the run game, passing, and just overall it’s going to help us a lot.”
Along with Shettles, New Albany will have plenty of returning players with experience. That includes senior wide receiver Kaleb Shumpert, who led the Bulldogs in receiving (438 yards) last season.
“There’s a lot of receivers that have come back, a lot of (offensive) line, (defensive) line guys that are coming back,” Stubblefield said. “We think our linebacker corps, three of the four linebackers that are starting right now are seniors, and they’ve all got a lot of experience… There’s a lot of experience out there, even though there are some key pieces that are young.”
