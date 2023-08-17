TUPELO – Tupelo’s hitters had some timing troubles early in Thursday’s match against Starkville, but Mamie Shettles kept setting them up.
The Golden Wave worked out the kinks, made a ferocious rally to take the first set, and rolled to a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-12, 25-15) in a Region 2-7A showdown.
Tupelo (6-3, 1-1) trailed 21-13 in the opening set before things started to click. Shettles remained steady, recording 10 of her 23 assists in the first set.
“It’s (the hitters’) job to get it over, so I don’t really have much of a choice, anyway,” the junior setter said with a chuckle. “I’ve got to have trust in them that they’ll get the job done.”
The Wave’s slow start was likely due to the fact they had not practiced as a full team all week due to three players falling ill. One of those was junior Loren Zimmerman, who helped spark the rally.
Zimmerman had a kill, a service ace and a critical pancake dig during the Wave’s 12-1 set-closing run.
“I had to start off slow, because I’ve been out sick, and it was kind of rough coming back,” said Zimmerman, who finished with five kills. “But towards the end of the game, me and Kinslee (Carter) got our rhythm back from being out.”
That rhythm remained as Tupelo cruised in the second set. Starkville (2-6-1, 0-1) made things a bit tougher in Set 3, but the Wave maintained a comfortable lead with everyone pitching in.
The Wave recorded 21 kills on the night, with Kennedi Simmons – who had also been sick – notching nine. Arranda Mitchell had five kills, Sarah Foster Brown had four, Gracie Hopkins had three, and Shettles even had a couple.
“That’s what we talk about, is the first 15 points of the game, spread the wealth. And then we’ll go to whoever the hot hitter is,” Tupelo coach Bert Martin said.
Martin was worried about his sick players having enough stamina for a full match, but it wasn’t a problem.
“In the huddle we talked about keeping the energy up,” Zimmerman said, “because energy is what we rely on in a game, and I think we started to get really excited about the game.”
