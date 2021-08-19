IUKA • Belmont's volleyball team took the floor on Thursday, but not even close to full strength.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Cardinals had just eight players, including two starters available coming out of quarantine, and still found a way to take down rival Tishomingo County, 3-1 (25-17, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20)
“For such a young group, and a group that doesn’t usually get to play together, as far as practice and building that chemistry, I thought they did well,” said Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland. “I was really pleased.”
Belmont (2-1) didn’t skip a beat in the first set for a 25-17 decision.
Then, the Lady Cardinals held a 24-20 lead in the second set before Tishomingo County coach Brian Middleton called a timeout, where the Lady Braves (3-2) then mounted a comeback for a 27-25 win in the second set to swing the pendulum in their favor.
That’s where Cleveland challenged senior leader Kate Greene to step up.
And she delivered.
Green notched a team-high 18 kills, including five in the third set as Belmont started on a 9-0 run to regain control of the match.
“I think she was feeling things out early on, and that’s where I called on her and said, ‘You’ve got to take over.’ And in that third and fourth set I thought she did great,” said Cleveland.
Knotted at 20-20 in the fourth set, a pair of errors on a serve and attack for Tish County, along with two aces from Aubree Russell, set up Green to end the match with one final kill for the match point.
Fill-in setter Addyson Liles was instrumental at the service line for Belmont with 10 aces. It was an area where Tish County really struggled, committing 27 serve-receive errors.
“Our serve-receive was pitiful,” said Middleton. “When our first touch is that bad, you don’t pass well, you can’t get your hitters going.”
Reese Moore and Lila Sanderson tied for the team-lead for the Lady Braves with eight kills. Moore added two of the team’s five aces.
Sadie Randolph added 10 kills and three aces for the Lady Cardinals.