BOONEVILLE – Kedrick Simmons is a tough matchup. So is the rest of his team, for that matter.
Simmons scored 23 points, and Booneville ran past previously unbeaten Neshoba Central, 57-34, in its Thanksgiving tournament Tuesday night.
Simmons, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, was able to score from everywhere on the floor.
“I put a lot of pride in that,” Simmons said of his versatility. “I work on that every day, twice a day. Just got to show what I do.”
He scored 15 points in the first half, as the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (4-1) opened up a 33-23 lead. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-2 run in the second quarter.
“He’s so versatile depending on how he’s played,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “You put a small guy on him, he can put them in the post. You put bigger guys on him, he can go around them.”
Alec Nunley scored 13 points and James Dukes added 11 for Booneville, which shot 48% from the field, including 6 of 19 from behind the arc.
The defending Class 3A state champs won without all their weapons. Point guard Dicorean McGee has been out this week due to a family matter, but sophomore Dalton Jackson has filled in capably. He had six points and six assists against Neshoba (8-1).
Booneville’s overall length was a problem for the undersized Rockets; Simmons recorded three blocks.
“It changes things. When you are consistently contesting shots, leaving the floor, blocking shots, altering shots, that is the biggest thing we have right now,” Smith said.
Zae Godwin led Neshoba Central with 11 points, and Patsden Williams added 10. The Rockets shot 36% from the field.
(G) Booneville 56, Shannon 19: No. 3 Booneville (2-0) was led by Niyah Cook’s 20 points, and Hallie Burns scored 11.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Booneville’s 12-2 run in the second quarter opened up a 29-17 lead.
Point Maker: Simmons was 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “I think this win right here made a big statement for us. A lot of people don’t think we’re better than we were last year, but I think we’ve improved more.” – Simmons
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.