BOONEVILLE – Kedrick Simmons was too much for Biggersville to handle. In fact, so was Booneville as a whole.
The 6-foot-6 Simmons scored 27 points, and the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils ran past No. 8 Biggersville 60-39 on Friday night at the Booneville Christmas Classic.
Booneville (13-2), the reigning Class 3A state champ, has length all over the floor, including 6-7 James Dukes, 6-6 Trent Rocker, 6-3 Alec Nunley and 6-3 Landon Brown.
“It’s hard to match,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “Defensively we’re not great, but that length corrects some stuff.”
Scoring inside was next to impossible for Biggersville (8-1), the defending 1A champ. The Devils recorded seven blocked shots and won the rebounding battle 33-24. Dukes had five blocks and 11 boards to go with his nine points.
The Lions shot 36% from the field and were led by Tre Gunn's 10 points.
“They are like college long,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “I don’t know how you score.”
Despite the height disparity, Biggersville managed to stay within striking distance into the third quarter. But Booneville closed the period with a 13-0 run, knocking down 3-pointers on four-straight possessions for a 48-25 lead entering the fourth.
Booneville shot 46% (6 of 13) from 3-point range and 53% overall.
“When we get rolling like that, we’re capable of beating anybody we play,” said Simmons, a sophomore.
Simmons was playing with a bum knee, which he tweaked three days earlier against Nettleton. But he ignited the crowd with a steal and slam dunk to open the second quarter, and he added an alley-oop slam in the fourth.
“Just the intensity, that’s what got me through tonight,” Simmons said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Simmons made back-to-back 3-pointers during the 13-0 run.
Point Man: Simmons shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc.
Talking Point: “The boy is special. Call it what it is, he’s a special once-in-a-coach’s-career talent.” – Smith, on Simmons
Also Friday
(G) Kossuth 56, Pine Grove 20: Anna Greene made six of Kossuth’s 14 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Dacy Kate Marsh hit five treys to score 15 for the Lady Aggies (9-4).
Pine Grove (2-10) was led by Bella Fryar’s six points.
(B) West Point 67, Pine Grove 45: D.J. Willis and Elijah Young scored 15 points apiece for West Point (11-3), which made nine shots from 3-point range. M.J. Smith added 13 points and six blocks.
No. 10 Pine Grove (11-6) was led by Keaton Wilkerson’s 13 points.
(G) Booneville 46, Biggersville 39: In another battle of state champs, Ava Kate Smith scored 20 points to lead No. 2 Booneville (15-0).
No. 7 Biggersville (10-3) got 21 points from Asia Stafford.
