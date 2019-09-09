Red Parker had his breakout game Friday night, and it came as no surprise to his coach.
The sophomore quarterback engineered a furious fourth quarter comeback in Houston’s 32-28 win over New Hope. He passed for 262 yards on the night, and most of those came in the final period, as the Hilltoppers (3-0) erased a 20-point deficit.
Parker completed 12 of 22 passes with two touchdowns. Entering the game, he’d thrown just 16 passes.
“We let him throw it around, let him manage the offense, and he made plays,” head coach Ty Hardin said. “He ad-libbed. We haven’t had that at Houston in a long time, a guy that can not just run the ball.”
Hardin added that Parker’s performance on Friday “did not surprise us.”
Parker is a threat in the run game as well. He rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown against New Hope, and season he has 225 yards and five TDs for the season.
The 6-foot-1, 190- pound Parker had been groomed for this role for a long time. He wore several different hats as a freshman, as Jalen May ran the offense, but Hardin knew what he had in Parker as a quarterback.
“We saw the intangibles, we saw the talent, we saw all that went with it,” Hardin said. “The main thing with us was making sure he grew, making sure he could handle the situation. (Friday) night, he handled the situation and ran with it.”
Hardin believes the New Hope win can be a “spring-board” for the rest of Houston’s season. But the Hilltoppers can’t afford more slow starts like they had on Friday.
Seven starters were held out for that game due to injuries and suspensions, but several players will be back this week.
Up next is Shannon, which manhandled New Hope in Week 2 by a score of 44-21.
“I’m expecting us this next week to come out on fire practice-wise, game-wise,” Hardin said. “… They should know, if you come out (slow), we’re going to get our tail whipped, especially this week.”