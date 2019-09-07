RIPLEY • With 1:59 left in the game, all eyes in the stadium were on Booneville’s Noah Sisk. That pressure did not bother him at all.
Sisk’s 26-yard field goal, after a Ripley timeout, lifted the Blue Devils (3-0) to a 27-26 win over the Tigers (1-2) on Friday night.
“It didn’t bother me a bit,” Fisk said of the timeout before the kick. “I’ve worked really hard for this moment. I knew what I could do. I tried to block it all out.”
Ripley had three touchdown drives in a row in the second half to come back from a 17-7 deficit. The three scores gave the Tigers a 26-17 lead by the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
All three touchdowns were from senior running back Jamal Brooks. Brooks caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Vandiver in the third and added two touchdown rushes of 4 and 8 yards in the fourth. He finished with 264 all-purpose yards.
“We couldn’t tackle him,” said Booneville head coach Mike Mattox. “He ran through us, around us. It’s frustrating when you have kids in the right position to make plays and we don’t. But give credit to him. He’s a player.”
Booneville faced fourth-and-long with under six minutes left, down nine points, when Booneville quarterback John Daniel Deaton hit Davian Price down the sideline for a 38-yard gain, setting up Price’s 2-yard score on the next play.
On the Tigers’ ensuing drive, Vandiver threw an interception to L.J. Shumpert that led to Sisk’s game-winner.
“We talk about facing adversity and we faced it,” Mattox stated. “We were down, and it looked they were going to run the clock out, and then we made a play. Then we made another play. These kids feed off that.”
Extra Points
• Turning Point: Shumpert’s late interception set up the game-winning field goal by Sisk with 1:59 left in the game.
• Point Man: Sisk was 2 of 3 on field goal attempts on the night with makes from 20 and 26 and a miss from 43 in the third.
• Talking Point: “We had it up two scores, and we didn’t make the plays and they did.” – Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn
Notes
• Ripley’s Dy’Quez Edgeston had a 27-yard pick-six in the second quarter.
• Price finished with 16 carries for 113 yards and two TDs.
• Booneville hosts New Albany next week, while Ripley welcomes Saltillo.