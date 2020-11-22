Some winning streaks came to an end on Friday night, while others stayed alive.
In all, six area teams kept their state championship dreams afloat with wins in the quarterfinals.
The Journal’s No. 1- ranked large school, Oxford, is still defending their Class 6A title from a year ago as they took down Division 1-6A member Hernando, 41-26.
The win marked the Chargers’ 24th-consecutive win and the 50th win in five years for head coach Chris Cutcliffe.
Oxford (11-0) will travel to Clinton (9-2) next week after the Arrows’ took down Warren Central, 18-14. The two teams have never met before.
In 5A, the four-time defending champs are still in the mix, as West Point avenged their regular season loss to Grenada with a 28-14 win over the Chargers on Friday.
The Green Wave (9-3) have now won 18 playoff games in a row, but will be challenged on the road next week at Ridgeland (9-2) in the North finals.
West Point has fared well against the Titans, winning all three of their meetings, but Ridgeland’s offense is averaging 37.5 points per game, giving a tough Green Wave defense plenty to prepare for.
Corinth, the defending champs in 4A, ended its title reign in a rematch of last year’s third round game with Itawamba AHS, which pulled out a 23-18 win this time.
The Indians (8-3) now face the 4A favorites Louisville after the Wildcats handled No. 2 Pontotoc, 28-7.
Louisville (11-1) has won all three meetings with IAHS, including a 36-9 victory back in 2015.
A pair of area teams will meet in the 2A North finals. East Union rallied back to beat Northside 26-22, and Calhoun City (9-2) knocked off East Webster 30-14 on Friday to set up the Wildcats’ fourth semifinals appearance in the last five years.
The Urchins (10-1) reached the North finals for the first time in program history.
Unbeatens will battle
In 1A, unbeaten Biggersville also will play in their first North finals, after dropping Tupelo Christian 32-17 on Friday.
The Lions (12-0) will have their hands full with two-time defending champs, Nanih Waiya.
The Warriors (11-0) defeated Baldwyn 36-3, setting up the only state semifinal game that will feature two undefeated teams.