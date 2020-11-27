Calhoun City, Oxford and West Point have been here before. Itawamba AHS has, too, although it’s been a while.
But it’s brand new territory for Biggersville and East Union.
The MHSAA football state semifinals kick off tonight, with the winners advancing to the state championships in Jackson next week. It’s the first North final appearance for both Biggersville and East Union.
Biggersville (12-0) travels to Nanih Waiya (11-0), the two-time defending state champ, for the 1A North final.
“If there’s a program I can try to emulate, it would be theirs,” Lions coach Stan Platt said. “I’m just grateful that we get an opportunity to play a game like this. To play a great team like Nanih Waiya, that’s the kind of challenge we’re up for, hopefully.”
Biggersville will be playing without quarterback Drew Rowsey for the second-straight week due to a shoulder injury. That puts a bigger load on running back Goldman Butler, who shared QB duties with Dylan Rowsey in last week’s 32-17 win over Tupelo Christian.
Butler rushed for 263 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries, and he also threw three touchdown passes.
“I’ve always liked to run the football, and when you’ve got someone like Goldman, it’s kind of hard not to put the ball in his hands,” Platt said. “He’s going to give everything he’s got on every down.”
East Union (10-1) will travel to Calhoun City (9-2) for the 2A North final. The Urchins are in their ninth season as a program, a span of time during which Calhoun City has reached the North final six times and won a state championship.
Itawamba AHS (8-3) has gone this deep in the playoffs just once before – in 2009, when it lost to Lafayette. Tonight’s opponent is Louisville (11-1), which won a 4A state title two years ago and is making its third North final appearance in four years.
Playing during Thanksgiving week is old hat for West Point (9-3), which has won the last four 5A state titles.
The Green Wave’s last playoff loss was in 2015.
Tonight, West Point visits Ridgeland (9-2), which has never been this far in the playoffs. But the Titans are led by dangerous quarterback Zy McDonald, who has accounted for 3,557 yards and 40 TDs passing and rushing.
Reigning 6A champ Oxford (11-0) will visit Clinton (9-2). This is the Chargers’ fifth North final appearance in eight years. It’s the first for Clinton since winning state in 2016.