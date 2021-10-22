This is just the second year that the MHSAA has held volleyball championships for six classes, which should tell you how much the sport has grown. And it’s certainly grown in Northeast Mississippi, which will have a team competing for a title in each class on Saturday.
Here’s a look at each area team competing for gold:
• Oxford (6A) have arguably the most dominant, well-rounded team in the state. The Lady Chargers (29-2) are led by setter Catherine Bianco (674 assists!), outside hitter Ainsley Tacke (276 kills) and the versatile Brianna Lyons.
Oxford won its first 51 sets of the season. It faces a team in Brandon (24-7) that has just two losses to MHSAA schools.
• Lafayette (5A) is a bit of a surprise under first-year coach Zoe Storck. The Lady Commodores (24-8) knocked off reigning champ Lake Cormorant in the semifinals. But now they must face Vancleave (20-17), which has won four-straight state titles, including the 4A crown last year.
Lafayette, which is led by a strong front line featuring Kailey Gooch and Harmony Jackson, is making its first state finals appearance.
• Pontotoc (4A) is a team that, when it’s on, is very good. The trick for the Lady Warriors (19-6) is maintaining a high level of play.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, Pontotoc fell behind 2-0 to Caledonia but then reeled off three-straight sets to advance. The Lady Warriors, who reached the 4A title match a year ago, don’t have a go-to player for getting kills but have experience and depth.
They face Pass Christian (12-12) on Saturday.
• Alcorn Central (3A) is led by senior Mia Griffin. The two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year is a menace at the net (245 kills) but can do a lot of things well – she also has 245 digs and 55 aces.
The Lady Bears (26-4) reached the semis three-straight years before finally making the title game this time. They’ll face Our Lady Academy (22-9), which won eight-straight state championships before last year.
• Belmont (2A) turned in the most thoroughly dominant performance I’ve seen all year when it beat reigning champ Walnut on the semifinals Tuesday. Kerstin Moody, Kate Greene an Sadie Randolph are a formidable trio up front, and they’re surrounded by players who know their roles and perform them very well.
The Lady Cardinals (32-4) take on Sacred Heart (24-3) for the title.
• Hickory Flat (1A) lost in last year’s title match to Resurrection Catholic. Those teams meet again Saturday.
The Lady Rebels (19-7) have one of the area’s best players in Emma Wilson and have won 10 of their last 11 matches. Resurrection is 18-4.