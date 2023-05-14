SALTILLO – Lee Buse was begging his players to get a big hit, and they finally obliged him.
Saltillo scored both its runs in the sixth inning to rally past Neshoba Central for a 2-1 win in Game 2 of the Class 5A North finals on Sunday. The decisive Game 3 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Neshoba.
The Lady Tigers (18-7) had managed only two hits through the first five innings but got three in the sixth.
“I’m proud of them for picking themselves up and really grinding out what we ask them to do,” Buse said.
Mackenzie Frederick led off the sixth with a single and advanced to second on A.K. Willimgham’s one-out hit. Chloe Skelton then smashed an 0-2 pitch into center field to score Frederick and tie the game at 1-1.
“I just went to a slasher approach, because i was really long the first at-bst,” Skelton said.
A two-out throwing error allowed courtesy runner Addie Kesler to score the go-ahead run.
Neshoba Central ace Lanayah Henry (20-4) was visibly affected by the 90-degree heat in the late innings.
“She was getting gassed, for sure,” Neshoba coach Zach Sanders said.
Willingham (14-3) was dominant in the circle for Saltillo. She allowed just one hit – an RBI triple by Mar Mar Fireplace in the second inning. The junior struck out five and walked two, and the Lady Tigers played flawless defense behind her.
Willingham set the Lady Rockets (25-4) down in order in the seventh to clinch the win.
“A.K., I can’t say enough about her,” Buse said. “… She’s had to do it without us scoring much. There’s no way anybody in the state is better than her at grinding out and carrying her team.”
If Saltillo can win Game 3, it would end Neshoba Central’s streak of nine-straight state championships. It would also avenge a series loss to the Lady Rockets in last year’s third round.
“We don’t want to just show up and say, ‘Hey, we played a close game against Neshoba.’ We want to win, and we want to go to state,” Skelton said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Saltillo not only had three hits in the sixth, it was gifted two errors by Neshoba’s defense.
Big Stat: Neshoba Central had four batters reach base and stranded three of them.
Coach Speak: “It’s a game of mistakes. Whoever makes the least has got a great shot to win Game 3.” – Buse
