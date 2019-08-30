BOONEVILLE • Davian Price pulled out all his moves for the Skunk Bowl.
Price juked, slithered and dashed his way for 211 yards and five touchdowns on the ground as the Blue Devils rolled past Baldwyn, 38-12, in the annual rivalry game on Friday night.
“Several times he made something out of nothing,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said. “I’m just proud No. 8 was on our team tonight.”
Three of Price’s TDs came in the first half, the first on a 15-yard run during which he broke four tackles. That gave Booneville (2-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school, a 10-6 lead.
Price ripped off long scoring runs on the first play of Booneville’s final two possessions of the first half.
He took an option pitch right and deftly reversed field on a 40-yard score, then immediately answered a Baldwyn touchdown with a 63-yard sprint around right end to make it 24-12 just before halftime.
“That kind of set the tone for the second half,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “In the second half, typical Booneville, they’re just going to lay on it, try to get it over with, which I don’t blame them.”
In the trenches, the Blue Devils pushed around the smaller Bearcats all night. Price had 143 yards by the half.
“My boys were working,” Price said of his offensive line. “They played their best game, so I tried to play my best game.”
Baldwyn (0-2) forced three turnovers but made hay on none of them. Booneville’s run defense had a lot to do with that, as the Bearcats were limited to 53 yards on the ground.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Price’s 6-yard touchdown run – his fourth score of the night – gave Booneville a 31-12 lead with 2:19 left in the third.
Point Man: Price carried the ball 19 times. His final TD was an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Talking Point: “It’s probably one of the best (games) I’ve had,” Price said.
Notes
• Booneville QB John Daniel Deaton completed 9 of 15 passes for 109 yards and one interception.
• Noah Sisk opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal, which was set up by J.D. Nanney’s interception.
• Next week, Booneville visits Ripley, while Baldwyn is idle.