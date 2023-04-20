ELLISTOWN • Tyler Sledge provided the pitching and Bryce Glenn executed at the plate as they led the Amory Panthers to a 7-0 win over East Union on Thursday.
The game featured a highly anticipated matchup of the 2022 Class 3A State champions, Amory, versus the the Class 2A State champs, East Union.
Sledge worked 6.0 innings, allowed seven hits with three walks while striking out seven. He threw 96 pitches with 59 going for strikes.
"Tyler was out earlier in the year, he had some elbow issues, but we've worked him back and of course, we need him," Amory coach Chris Pace said. "He throws a changeup really well and he can go to that one, he's also got a sharp breaking ball, but he didn't have it there for a little bit tonight."
Amory got their first runs in the second inning off Glenn's 2-RBI double and Cayden Smith's fielder choice to grab the 3-0 lead.
"Bryce hits the double down the line and we score two and we got the fielders choice to score the other one," Pace said of the importance of the early lead. "Playing a team like that, ain't no doubt, you take a little pressure off. If they had done that to us, then you're pressing, pressing, pressing."
The Panthers added two more in the third as Glenn came through again with his RBI single. A bases loaded walk to Jack Clayton pushed across the second run of the frame for the 5-0 lead.
Amory wrapped up the scoring for the night in the Panther fifth with two runs. Smith was hit-by-pitch with bases loaded to plate the first run and Clayton scored on a wild pitch for the 7-0 final margin.
Rett Johnson went 2 for 4 for the Urchins and Ben Basil was 2 for 2 in the multiple hit department.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Amory scored three runs in the third inning as Glenn blistered a 2-RBI double down the line past third and Cayden Smith's fielders choice pushed across the third Panther run.
Big Stats: Sledge threw a seven hit shutout, struck out seven Urchins and Glenn reached in every plate appearance, going 3-4 plus reaching on an error while driving in three runs.
Coach Speak: "I felt like we were flat, we didn't compete, didn't compete at the plate and I told them 'you're playing a team like this, the defending 3A state champions, a very good team and you just come out flat.'" - East Union coach Jamie Russell
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.