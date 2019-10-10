The MHSAA slow-pitch playoffs resume today with third-round action.
In Class II, Tupelo will host Neshoba Central at 2 p.m. The Lady Wave are coming off a three-game series win over Columbus. The winner will face either Choctaw Central or Newton County in the North finals.
Class I features a pair of all-area matchups: Houston at Hamilton and Amory at East Webster, the latter of which is scheduled for Friday. Hamilton has rolled to a 26-1 record, with its lone loss coming to Amory.
All of the best-of-three series are scheduled to be completed in one day.
The North and South finals are set for Tuesday.