A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?
After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
You can sure make a good argument for doing so. We have a lot of successful small-school basketball programs around here, but it can be tough for some of them to crack our top 10 when the large schools are doing well.
But if you’re winning games against good teams, you’re going to find your way into the rankings. Looking at our current rankings, five of the girls teams are small schools, including Calhoun City at No. 4 and Ingomar at No. 5. There are four small schools on the boys side, including Booneville at No. 3 and Biggersville at No. 4.
The thing is, we don’t factor a school’s classification very heavily when formulating these rankings. Because basketball and football are two entirely different beasts.
Example: As good as Biggersville was in 1A football this season, do you really think they’d stand a chance against 6A Tupelo? Of course not.
But when these teams met on the hardwood two weeks ago, Biggersville gave Tupelo – then ranked No. 1, now No. 2 – all it wanted. The Golden Wave pulled out a 45-40 win.
That same day, then-unranked Baldwyn (now No. 8) played then-No. 2 Starkville tight before falling 47-35. Starkville is now our No. 1 team.
Ingomar’s girls (1A) have two wins over 4A teams: New Albany and No. 6 South Pontotoc. Booneville’s boys (3A) have wins over Itawamba AHS (4A) and Shannon (4A).
Listen, as much as we all love football around here, this is basketball country. There is a storied history here of small-school teams winning big no matter the opponent. You get a group of kids with a little talent, a lot of heart, and a dedication to the game, and you’ll do well in these parts.
Look at our final 2020-21 basketball rankings. Five 1A teams were included, including both Biggersville squads and both Ingomar squads.
I should also note that all of our other rankings are all-classes – baseball, softball and volleyball. In last season’s final softball rankings, Booneville (3A) was No. 1, while Mantachie (2A) was No. 7 and Myrtle (1A) was No. 9.
It’s really cool to see these small schools up in the rankings, excelling at the same level as their larger brethren. So I reckon we’ll keep things the way they are.