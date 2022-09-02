Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
NEW ALBANY – Itawamba AHS scored seven touchdowns in a 49-28 win over New Albany on Friday, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Isaac Smith and Zion Ashby.
Smith tallied four scores, and Ashby found paydirt three times. Smith put a dagger in the New Albany comeback attempt as he weaved his way to scores of 65 and 64 yards in the second half.
"Well, I had just gave up a touchdown actually, so that's the good thing about playing both offense and defense because if you mess up on defense, you can come back on offense and make a big play," Smith said. "My O-line just opened up a big hole, the receivers blocked, and I did the rest from there."
Two Ashby scores and one by Smith had given Itawamba (2-0) a 21-0 lead after a quarter. However, New Albany (1-1) found a bit of a rhythm and scored 13 points in the second quarter off two field goals by Whit Robbins and Kody Atkinson's TD.
Smith added his second score of the night on a 9-yard catch, and Itawamba led 28-13 at the half.
A Braden Shettles run of 1 yard and his pass to Jareil Bowling were scored during the third period.
"I thought Zion Ashby and Ty Davis were perfect for us early on, but when the game gets tight right there, you want your playmakers to make plays, and Isaac Smith did," Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said.
Turning Point: New Albany had pulled within a touchdown late in the third quarter when Smith raced around and through the Bulldog defense for a 65-yard touchdown.
Point Men: Smith ran for scores of 46, 65 and 64 yards and caught a TD pass from Davis of 9 yards. Ashby caught TD passes from Davis of 35 and 38 yards, plus he added a 19-yard run for a third.
Talking Point: "(Smith) is a very good player. We let them jump out early on some big plays, and we didn't get going offensively. We spotted a really good football team 14 right out of the gate." – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
• Itawamba scored three touchdowns during the first quarter in under eight minutes.
• Whit Robbins was money on the field goals as he hit from 31 and 32 yards.
• Itawamba hosts North Pontotoc on Sept. 9 while New Albany travels to Byhalia.
