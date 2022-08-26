FULTON – The Itawamba Indians gained a big lead in the third quarter and closed the door on Amory’s comeback in the fourth.
Isaac Smith had a big night on the ground and on defense to seal the 35-28 win for the Indians in their home opener Friday.
“We kind of opened the door for them to get back in it, and I have to give credit to them for fighting back,” Itawamba coach Clint Hoots said. “We made a lot of Week 1 mistakes that we need to clean up, but I’m proud of our guys for all the big plays that we were able to make tonight."
The Indians struck first as Smith scored his first touchdown of the night in the second quarter on a 9-yard run to give Itawamba a 6-0 lead. Amory responded as Jatarian Ware connected with Allen Dobbs on a 70-yard touchdown pass, and Dylan Thompson drilled the extra point to take the lead.
Itawamba regained the lead as Smith waltzed in for a 3-yard touchdown run three minutes before halftime. With 7:29 left in the third, Amory took the lead on a 3-yard run by Charleston French, putting the score at 14-13.
The Indians responded as Smith scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to take a 20-14 lead, and with 1:23 left in the third, Smith recovered a fumble and took it 90 yards for a score. Smith completed the two-point conversion to give the Indians a 28-14 lead.
Itawamba increased the lead to 35-14 to end the third as Ty Davis connected with Jaxon Nolan for a 25-yard touchdown.
The Panthers started a comeback effort in the fourth as Ware had back-to-back touchdown throws to Isiah Smith and Allen Dobbs to cut the score to 35-28 with under six minutes left.
Smith silenced Amory’s comeback attempt and sealed the win with an interception at the 24-yard line.
Smith finished the game with four touchdowns on 105 yards.
“Isaac and Ty made play after play,” Hoots said. “Ty threw the ball very well, and Isaac came up big throughout the night. That fumble recovery and pick at the end were two huge plays.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Smith returned a fumble recovery 90 yards for a touchdown and scored the two-point conversion to take a 28-14 lead in the third.
Point Man: Smith finished with 105 yards on 14 carries, four touchdowns and made two interceptions
Talking Point: “There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to execute and tackle better next game." – Amory coach Brooks Dampeer
Notes
• Ware had three touchdown throws for the Panthers.
• Davis threw for nearly 120 yards and had a touchdown throw in the third quarter.
• The Indians will hit the road to play New Albany next week, while Amory will meet Caledonia at home.
