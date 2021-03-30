HICKORY FLAT • Chris Smith's right arm is an X-factor for Hickory Flat this season.
The senior showcased that by mowing through Myrtle batters in a complete-game shutout performance in an 8-0 win on Friday in the Rebels' Division 3-1A opener.
Smith recorded 21 outs by way of strikeouts, allowing just two hits and two walks along the way. Smith needed just 104 pitches to get through the game.
“It was one of the most dominant pitching performances I’ve ever seen,” first-year Hickory Flat head coach Nolan Stevens said.
Myrtle picked up a single in the first and third innings, and drew two walks in the second and the fourth, but never threatened with a runner in scoring position. The Hawks' only base runner through the final three innings reached on a dropped third strike.
“I was trying to work around them. I wasn’t trying to give them the same pitch twice,” Smith said. “I was trying to keep them all off balance, and I think I did a pretty good job of that.”
Striking batters out isn't uncommon for Smith this season. He's sat down 45 hitters in 21 innings pitched, boasting a 4-0 record and 1.30 ERA.
“He does a really good job of learning batters’ tendencies the first time through the lineup,” Stevens said. “I think he takes advantage of learning those tendencies and uses those against them later on in the game.”
Smith spends plenty of time striking out hitters from the mound, but at the plate, opposing pitchers are finding it hard to return the favor.
The Mississippi Delta Community College signee has struck out just three times this season, while batting .621 with 20 RBIs and four home runs as the Rebels' leadoff batter.
“All the work I did in the summer is really helping me,” Smith said on his offensive production. “I’m picking up spin way better than I ever have. I feel like I’m a better all around hitter than what I was last year.”
The Rebels (6-6, 1-0) are set for a rematch with Myrtle tonight, where the Hawks will be relieved to see Smith at shortstop.
Hickory Flat is working on playing with more confidence without its ace on the bump. When Smith is on the mound, the Rebels take on a new aura.
“I know have a lot of confidence when he's out there, but I think the team’s confidence is high as well,” said Stevens. “It’s one of those things it looks like we play harder and more confident in the field when he pitches.”