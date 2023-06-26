SPRINGVILLE – Pine Grove’s girls are coming off a forgettable basketball season, but there is optimism that better days lie ahead.
The Panthers went 2-21, their first losing campaign in eight years. This is a program that won four straight Class 1A state titles (2017-20) under coach Katie Hobson, who resigned in March to take the head post at Ripley.
During summer league play at South Pontotoc on Monday, Pine Grove took a 23-22 win against Lafayette, which reached the 5A semifinals last season.
“I realize it is summer league,” first-year head coach Roman Doty said, “… but I’m starting to see some improvement in the girls as far as how I want things done.”
Doty was hired away from Mooreville, which he guided to a 26-5 mark and the second round of the 4A playoffs last season. The veteran also coached Pine Grove’s girls from 1996 to 2004, so he’s familiar with the expectations.
“It’s kind of like going back home,” he said. “I joke with the girls because I kind of feel like the old grandpa, because the girls I’m coaching now, I actually coached some of their parents 20 years ago. It’s a fresh start for me, and it’s a good school.”
The Panthers don’t have a lot of experience returning. They’ll lean heavily on a pair of seniors, Selah Jumper and Jazzie Smithey. Jumper averaged 5.9 points per game last season, while Smithey averaged 4.6.
“Right now Selah Jumper is the most experienced as far as a ball handler and making the decisions,” Doty said. “But Jazzie is probably right there with her. Jazzie has made some really good plays this summer and made some plays that pleasantly surprised me to the point of where I feel like she’s definitely capable.”
Neither Jumper nor Smithey were a part of Pine Grove’s recent championship run, but they watched it happen and want the program back at that level.
“We want to go back really badly,” Smithey said. “Over these past few games we have made a lot of progress than what we were when we first started.”
