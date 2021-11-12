Smith's career night carries Indians to playoff win By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2021 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Itawamba's Isaac Smith had 23 carries for a career-high 270 yards and two touchdowns against Ripley Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FULTON – Isaac Smith had a bigger workload than normal Friday night, and he handled it fine.The two-way star rushed for a career-high 270 yards as Itawamba AHS pulled away from Ripley for a 30-9 win in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.Smith, who plays safety on defense, carried the ball 23 times and scored two touchdowns.“I knew coming in it was going to be a good, physical game, and they’re a really good team, so we just had to dominate them and out-physical them,” Smith said.IAHS (11-1), No. 5 in the Daily Journal large school rankings, established dominance early. But the Indians had trouble finishing drives.They came up empty twice in the red zone in the first half. IAHS reached Ripley’s 1 just before the half but was denied and ran out of time, leaving it a 10-3 game.Ripley pulled within 10-9 on Ty Long’s 73-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Martin with 3:34 left in the third quarter, and that’s when Itawamba’s offense finally started clicking.The Indians responded with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that was highlighted by a 19-yard run on which Smith reversed field. Ty Davis then hit Thomas Kline for an 11-yard TD to make it 17-9.Ripley (9-3) went three-and-out, and Davis found Tae Chandler for a 23-yard score to make it 24-9 at the 9:34 mark.“That’s kind of what we do. We battle, and we get in halftime and make adjustments and find ways to pick on people and things like that,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said.Davis finished 15 of 22 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Chandler had four catches for 102 yards.Ripley, a strong running team all season, was held to 2 net rushing yards.“Their defensive line handled our offensive line pretty good,” Ripley coach Perry Liles said.Extra PointsTurning Point: After Ripley drew within 10-9, Itawamba scored touchdowns on two-straight drives to pull away.Point Man: Smith’s 270 yards give him 1,184 for the season.Talking Point: “My O-line’s been great all year. We’ve had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day I know I can put my trust in them and stay behind them and get consecutive yards.” – SmithNotes• IAHS will visit Senatobia next Friday.• Ripley committed three turnovers, all in the second half.• Ripley's Long completed 7 of 20 passes for 173 yards, one TD and two interceptions. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Playoffs Itawamba Ahs Indians Ripley Tigers Isaac Smith Clint Hoots Perry Liles Ty Davis T'nya Jones C.j. Martin Thomas Kline Tae Chandler Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists