FULTON – Itawamba AHS got a rematch with the team that ended their season abruptly in 2021.
This season, the Indians (12-0) flipped the script by knocking out the Senatobia Warriors in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, 42-14.
Senatobia (8-4) opened with possession and held the ball for nearly seven minutes, before they missed a field goal.
Then the Indians went to work. Ty Davis led a methodical drive, starting out 5-of-6 passing before he connected with Layth Holiday for an 8-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Isaac Smith got his first of four touchdowns on the night on a 7-yard run. Later in the quarter, he punched it in from a yard out to give the Indians the 21-0 halftime lead.
The Indians opened the second half with the ball, and what appeared to be a three-and-out turned into a touchdown when Smith faked the punt and hit Holiday in stride for the 64-yard scoring strike to extend the IAHS lead ti 28-0.
Smith would have another touchdown in the quarter with a one-handed reception over two defenders. He ended his scoring night with a 55-yard pick six which put Itawamba ahead 42-0.
Julien Tabor scored both of the touchdowns for Senatobia late in the game on runs of 4 and 29 yards, respectively.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Isaac Smith faked a punt with 10:53 left in the 3rd quarter, hitting Layth Holiday for a 64-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
Point Man: Isaac Smith showed his versatility with four touchdowns (1 passing, 1 receiving, 1 rushing, and 1 defensive touchdown). He finished with 172 yards of total offense.
Talking Point: “The most complete game we’ve played in all three facets this season. We worked real hard on focusing on us this week. There was no redemption or revenge factor. Senatobia has a rich tradition and a heckuva football team. We told the guys this time of year the competition only gets tougher.” - Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS football coach
Notes
• Ty Davis was 12-of-15 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
• Layth Holiday had 4 receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns; he also added an interception on defense.
• Itawamba AHS forced three Warrior turnovers.
• Itawamba AHS advances to the third round of the Class 4A Playoffs, where they’ll travel to Houston.
