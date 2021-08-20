• Four-year starter on the defensive side of the ball, will play multiple roles on offense.
Dylan Christian, RB/S, Sr.
• Seminoles’ leading rusher from last season.
Tyler Lann, QB, Sr.
• Going into his second season as the starting quarterback.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former baseball coach John Harris has joined Chad Collums’ football staff full time.
OFFENSE
Tyler Lann (Sr.) is going into his second season as Smithville’s starting quarterback.
Dylan Christian (Sr.) was the Seminoles' leading rusher last season, but Collums expects to spread the ball around more with guys like Fabian Sproulls (Sr.), Tyler Bair (Sr.) and Conner Dabbs (So.).
Chandler Woodham (Sr.) and Ryan Christian (Sr.) will both fill a variety of roles on offense. Jake Jarrett (Sr.) and Jordan Neese (Sr.) will have big roles at receiver.
On the line, Bo Harlow, Drew Gideon, Gable Estis and Dayton Hipps are all seniors returning and will be joined by J.B. Brooks (So.).
DEFENSE
Woodham and Ryan Christian at inside linebacker are the anchors of the Smithville defense, with Sproulls and Hipps also returning at outside backer.
Up front, Harlow starts at nose guard and Cayden Reeder (Sr.) will be at one of the two end spots.
In the secondary, Dylan Christian and Dabbs will be key at safety, and Collums expects to fill the cornerback roles with a committee of Jarrett, Barker O’Brian (So.), Blake Duncan (Sr.) and Daniel Dobbs (So.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lann has plenty of experience punting and could also serve as the kicker, a role that Smithville is still trying to nail down. Woodham is the longsnapper, while both Christians will return kicks along with Jarrett and O’Brian.
X-FACTOR
Where the Noles lacked experience last season, they now have 18 seniors with returning starters in pretty much every position.
COACH SPEAK
“Nobody enjoyed last season, but after that last game, that next Monday morning, we met with the seniors and talked to them about what we wanted out of them, and everything that we have requested from them, they have given us, plus more.” – Chad Collums