Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 8-4, 5-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chad Collums (3rd season)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Chandler Brunetti
QB, Jr.
• Moving into the starting QB role this season after transferring to Smithville.
J.B. Brooks
OL/DL, Jr.
• Longtime starter on the offensive line, will also play a big role on defense.
Barker O’Brian
CB/RB/WR, Jr.
• Two-year starter on defense but will see more time on offense this year.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Collums retains his entire staff from last season.
OFFENSE
Chandler Brunetti (Jr.), who saw part-time action last season, shifts into the starting quarterback role.
The Seminoles are replacing all their running backs and will handle that by committee with options like Daniel Dobbs (Jr.), Conner Dabbs (Jr.), Barker O’Brian (Jr.), Parker Dean (Fr.), Braden Sanders (Jr.) and Brody Tucker (So.).
Ben Frederick (Jr.) comes back at wide receiver with Dean, Ethan Tipton (Jr.) and Noah Bennett (Jr.) also being options there.
Tight end will be utilized more as Tucker, Dean and Walker Wall (So.) could split time.
Up front, J.B. Brooks (Jr.) comes back at a tackle spot with promising freshman Wes Wiggins at the other tackle. Jonathan Estes (Jr.), Ayden Gideon (Sr.), Reid Morris (So.) and Michael Davis (So.) are all in the mix in the two guard spots.
DEFENSE
Brooks and Estes both return up front on the defensive line with Gideon, Morris and Noah Davidson (So.) also seeing time there.
All four linebacker spots will see new faces including Dabbs, Tucker, Sanders (Jr.) and Wall the potential starters there.
O’Brian returns at a cornerback spot alongside Dobbs, with Dean filling in one safety spot and Frederick, Tipton and Bennett the options at the other one.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Noles are still determining who will handle both kicking and punting. O’Brian, Dobbs and Dean can all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
The Seminoles are young with just one senior and have to replace a large senior class that had a lot of longtime contributors on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
“We have some really tough kids this year, some kids that really have some Smithville Seminole pride, that really want to be out there. Our biggest strength is probably that we’re going to be gritty.” – Chad Collums
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.