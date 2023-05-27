AMORY – When Jeremy Duke began coaching, he had three career goals. He accomplished the first one – winning a state championship – eight times over. And he did it all at one place.
Duke has been at Smithville for 20 years, where he was head coach for baseball (2004-07), slow-pitch softball (2003-19) and fast-pitch softball (2008-23). He even coached volleyball for one season (2020) and has won 803 games in all those sports combined.
The 44-year-old will remain at Smithville a few more years, but he’ll no longer be found on the diamond. This past season was his last as a head coach – at least for now.
“I’ve been doing it so long, it just got time for a break,” Duke said.
Not that he won’t be busy. Duke will coach Smithville’s golf team, and he’s running a business – Mississippi Men Clothing Company, which he opened in downtown Amory in October 2021. And he’s not ruling out a return to coaching softball, but first he wants to reach the 25-year mark in Mississippi’s educational system so he can retire with full benefits.
“I think I would (coach again),” he said. “The right situation, obviously close to here. … It would depend on coaches leaving and things like that. And I might in the next four years think, ‘Eh, I don’t want to do that again.’ So, we’ll see.”
Duke, a Hatley native, first got into coaching as a baseball assistant at Amory for the 2003 season. He then came to Smithville as head coach for baseball and slow-pitch. He won state titles with the slow-pitch team in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.
He took over fast-pitch in 2008 and won three state championships (2012, 2015, 2016). The group of players Duke had during the 2011-16 stretch was especially memorable.
“I’ve got kids that won seven state titles from their seventh-grade year to their senior year, so very special groups,” he said. “We had a lot of good players come through, a lot of good coaches that helped. I’ve been blessed.”
Duke had a 394-157 record in slow-pitch and was 347-123 in fast-pitch. All the wins and titles led to the realization of his second career goal: to have a field named after him. That happened during this past season.
“I was totally shocked. I didn’t know they were doing that,” Duke said.
As for his third career goal, Duke hopes to someday be inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame. He has to reach the 25-year mark before he can even be nominated.
Until then, he’ll be cherishing his remaining time at Smithville, where his daughter is a rising sophomore. Duke said he’s had plenty of chances to leave, with schools like Biloxi, Clinton and Tupelo pursuing him. But he said he’s “not a school hopper.”
“I tell people this all the time,” Duke said, “they get hired at Smithville, and I say, ‘Smithville’s a place you can retire at. It’s not somewhere you’re going to want to leave unless you have a great situation that you’re leaving here for. You’re going to have a hard time leaving Smithville.’”
Duke is leaving Smithville’s softball program in good hands. John Harris, formerly the school’s head baseball coach, has been Duke’s assistant the past two years and will take over. Drew Summerford will remain as an assistant coach.
“He’s got some talent coming, great facilities,” Duke said of Harris, “so he’s stepping into a great situation.”
