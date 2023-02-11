djr-2023-02-04-sport-smithwick-arp1

After transferring to Oxford last season, Campbell Smithwick hit .432 with 33 RBIs, and he was a defensive stalwart behind the plate.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD – The timing could not have been better for Campbell Smithwick.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you