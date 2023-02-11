Having committed to the Ole Miss baseball program as a freshman, Smithwick and his parents decided it was a good time to move.
And that’s how he ended up as Oxford’s starting catcher last season.
“My parents always knew they wanted to follow me wherever I went to go play baseball,” Smithwick said. “… It’s a big commitment. But at the same time, it just worked out. Perfect timing, and I got to come to Oxford sooner.”
He fit in immediately with the Chargers. Smithwick hit .432 with five home runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases as a junior. Oxford went 23-10, won a division title, and reached the semifinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Smithwick said the transition to a new team was no trouble, because, “Baseball is going to be baseball, regardless.”
He showed an ability early on to handle a pitching staff and to control the run game as well.
“He calls a lot of the pitches. We give him a lot of freedom – he’s earned that with us,” second-year head coach Cade Hoggard said. “He’s got one of the best arms I’ve ever coached or ever really seen behind the plate in high school. He gets a lot of respect from that.”
Smithwick’s move was nearly as seamless off the field.
“It was tough to move, but once I got here, the community just embraced me and never made me feel like I was an outsider,” he said. “Always invited me to dinner or get-togethers or anything. They made me feel at home.”
The Smithwicks had no previous ties to Oxford. Campbell knew the Chargers had a new coach in Hoggard, and that they were a traditionally strong program. Since arriving, he’s learned just how important baseball is, not only in Oxford but around the state.
Just one example: Oxford recently completed construction on a $6.2 million on-campus baseball and softball facility.
“Baseball’s real here – they take it seriously. … It’s almost every game you’re playing some guys that are for real. And that’s a lot of fun,” Smithwick said.
Another sign of how well Smithwick has fit in is that he was elected a team captain this year, along with senior pitcher and first baseman Vaiden Ellis.
“Wearing this ‘C’ on my chest, it’s a big deal,” Smithwick said, “so it’s just really being a leader, taking control of our guys and trying to lead them in the right direction and win a state championship.”