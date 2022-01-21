Thursday’s soccer match between DeSoto Central and Lafayette was canceled, but not because of rain. It was called off because it was too dang cold.
Temperatures dipped into the 20s on Thursday night, and nobody should be forced to play soccer in an ice box – not even young, healthy teenagers.
Because soccer is not a winter sport. Unfortunately, that’s when the MHSAA decided it should be played. I was a kid when that decision was made, so I can’t tell you the reasoning behind it.
Mississippi first held soccer championships in 1989 for boys and added girls in 1996. The sport has exploded in popularity over the years, but it still plays second fiddle to football, basketball and others. Perhaps that’s why soccer season was wedged into winter.
There has to be a better way. In fact, there is. In North Carolina, boys soccer season is held in the fall, while the girls play in the spring. They also split up golf and tennis that way.
A little closer to home, Alabama plays all its soccer in the spring. The 2022 season begins Feb. 3, with the championships scheduled for May 12-14.
Tennessee follows the North Carolina model, but with girls in the fall and boys in the spring. Tennessee’s winter sports are basketball, bowling and wrestling – all of which are indoors.
Of eight surrounding Southern states, the only other that plays soccer in the winter is Louisiana. Arkansas, Georgia and South Carolina all play it in the spring, while Kentucky plays it in the fall.
I would like to see Mississippi adopt the split model, with boys in the fall and girls in the spring. There will be conflicts, of course, but they would be minimal. Soccer players don’t tend to be multi-sport athletes, certainly not to the degree of football or basketball or softball players.
That’s because most soccer players have invested a lot of their time and their parents’ money over the years playing in travel leagues. It’s all soccer all the time for them.
I’m sure people would raise reasonable objections to this solution, such as soccer and football teams having to share a field, thus causing more wear and tear on the turf.
And yes, there would be some athletes who would have to choose between soccer and another sport. Or they could emulate Taylor Hughes, who when she was at Pontotoc was juggling football and volleyball at one point.
I know there’s no perfect solution here, but I also know that anything would be better for soccer than having to play in frigid weather.
Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com.