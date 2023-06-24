BLUE SPRINGS – Youth was no obstacle for East Union’s softball team.
When coach Josh Blythe filled out his lineup card this past season, it usually included four eighth graders and a seventh grader. He clearly knew what he was doing, as the Lady Urchins went 32-5 and won the Class 2A state championship.
Blythe is the 2023 Daily Journal Softball Coach of the Year.
Having a dugout littered with so many middle schoolers can be daunting for a coach, but Blythe knew it was a special group.
“One thing that sticks out about them is their natural talent and ability,” he said. “I tell people this all the time, I’ve had some really good players, and these kids are as good as I’ve ever had. But they work hard, they take coaching, they want you to coach them, they listen to you.”
One of the eighth graders was pitcher Lucy Cochran, who posted a 1.28 ERA with 256 strikeouts. She also hit .349 with 27 RBIs and was named 2A Miss Softball.
Lily Kate Johnson, Madi Robbins and Adison Russell were the other eighth-grade starters, while Marley Clayton was the seventh grader.
“It was somebody different every night,” Blythe said. “Lucy obviously had a heck of a year, but you’re talking about one through nine getting big hits in big moments and big plays – defining plays that changed the course of the game.”
A good example was Game 3 of the state quarterfinals against East Webster. The Lady Urchins rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 8-5.
Cochran couldn’t get out of the first inning in that game, but Robbins came in and pitched 6 2-3 strong frames. East Union scored four runs in the seventh inning with the help of Johnson’s sac bunt and Clayton’s go-ahead RBI single.
In the state finals, East Union swept Loyd Star by a pair of 3-1 scores to clinch its first title.
Blythe wasn’t surprised by how it all turned out.
“They genuinely love each other,” he said of his players. “They’re not selfish. They don’t care who gets the credit. … That’s incredible in today’s culture to have that.”
