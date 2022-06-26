BOONEVILLE – Jessica Taylor was far from satisfied after leading Booneville’s softball team to its first state championship in 2021. In fact, she wanted a second one even more.
The Lady Blue Devils had lost six starters from last year’s squad, and then another starter got injured.
“I don’t think at the beginning of the year a lot of people expected us to be back where we were at to win it all,” Taylor said. “More than anything, I just wanted to prove everybody wrong and just show them that we could get back there.”
Booneville not only returned to the Class 3A finals, it won that second-straight title, and Taylor is the Daily Journal Softball Coach of the Year.
She’s been head coach at her alma mater for eight years. Prior to that, Taylor spent 10 years at Baldwyn, where she won a slow-pitch title in 2012.
She turned Booneville softball into what it is now – a place where winning is the norm and competing for a championship is expected.
“Someone said not too long ago, ‘Winning state at Booneville is not going to be a one-time thing, it’s going to be tradition,’” said junior pitcher Hallie Burns. “And I fully believe that, especially the talent we have coming up.”
Winning despite losing so many players from the previous year is a sure sign that Booneville softball is here to stay. It’s how Taylor believes a program should operate.
Her passion is evident in how she pushes her players. Taylor’s approach at first seemed abrasive to Burns.
“For all those years I would never understand that. I’m like, why are these girls loving her so much when she is dogging us in practice? And I never understood it until this year, and I really understand how much she cares,” Burns said.
Taylor’s love for her players is an extension of her love for Booneville. Fast-pitch softball had just started in Mississippi when she was in high school, but Booneville didn’t have a team, and she didn’t win a title in slow-pitch.
Bringing championships to the school and the community has been “indescribable,” as she put it.
“Winning it period, anywhere, is the best thing as a coach,” Taylor said. “But being able to win it at your home school in front of your people, your community, people you’ve grown up with, your family, it just means everything to me and my family.”