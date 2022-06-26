BOONEVILLE – To say someone is “built different” is a bit cliché, but the makeup of Hallie Burns indeed appears uncommon.
After a dominant sophomore season in the circle for Booneville’s softball team, Burns was in many ways even more dominant as a junior. Both years, she led the Lady Blue Devils to the Class 3A state championship.
And also for the second-straight year, she is the Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year.
Burns was 20-5 with a 0.34 ERA this past season. She struck out 293 and walked just 24 in 163 2/3 innings. She capped the season by tossing a no-hitter in Booneville’s title-clinching win over Enterprise-Clarke.
“I don’t feel that Hallie felt the pressure on the mound to perform better,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said. “She just knew that she had to go out there and do what she was good at.”
But Burns did have to perform better, because the Lady Devils lost six starters off of last year’s team, and then shortstop Shaylea King went down with a wrist injury. The offense wasn’t as consistent, scoring nearly a full run less per game than the previous year and suffering six shutouts.
That put more on Burns’ shoulders – at least in theory.
“To a certain extent, I guess, but not really,” Burns said.
She was simply focused on being better and getting outs, and she learned how to get outs in different ways. Burns had 337 strikeouts in 169 1/3 inning last year, which was 44 more than this year.
“I’ve been told that a lot by other coaches. ‘She’s not blowing it past us. I don’t know why we’re missing it,’” Burns said. “I know, because I’m spinning it by them, and people don’t see that.
“They’re just like, ‘Oh, she throws 64 (mph), we’re going to get killed.’ But that’s not the truth, and that’s why some pitchers are successful, is they spin it by them. It’s sneaky, honestly.”
Burns also helped Booneville’s basketball team win a state title this year. Even while doing that, she was still working on softball, and that was quickly apparent.
After winning state on a Saturday, Burns came to softball practice that Sunday, and then on Monday she struck out 12 in a 5-4 win over 5A power Saltillo.
“Hallie’s heart is bigger than her athletic ability,” Taylor said. “She is built different.”