SALTILLO – A.K. Willingham gave everything she had to Saltillo’s softball team this year.
The junior pitcher finished the season with a 19-6 record, 0.79 ERA and 287 strikeouts in 160 innings. Those numbers are good enough to make her the 2023 Daily Journal Softball Player of the Year, but they tell only part of the story.
Willingham pitched three days in a row in the Class 5A North finals versus Neshoba Central, which had won nine straight state titles and been Saltillo’s playoff foil in recent years. She got one day off before pitching the next two days in the state championship series, which the Lady Tigers lost to George County.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been that sore in my whole life,” Willingham said. “We kind of considered Neshoba as our state championship, so I gave just about every ounce of everything I had left (in that series). … My legs were gone, basically. Those games were about as mentally draining as you can get.”
And yet, Willingham pitched well in Game 2 of the finals, allowing just two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. She was only able to use two pitches that day: a curveball and a screwball.
“That’s competing,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said. “That’s not stuff, that’s not grit, that is just a willingness to compete no matter what you’ve got in the tank.”
The fact she was able to compete until the bitter end is a testament to the work Willingham has put in this past year. She overhauled her delivery before the season and took on a much heavier workload in the circle, throwing nearly twice as many innings as the year before.
If Willingham was having a bad day at practice or in a game – which was rare – she maintained a stoic demeanor.
“You talk about, every sport in high school, having an ‘it’ factor,” Buse said. “She has something different than a lot of other high school kids.”
Willingham’s drive for excellence has taken her a long way, but she believes she can still improve. Her sole focus is doing whatever she can to get the Lady Tigers back to the state finals.
“With another offseason,” she said, “I’ll be maybe even better this coming up season.”
