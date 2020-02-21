Lynsey Barber, 3B/P, Jr., Mantachie
• Batted .532 with .716 on-base percentage; had .967 fielding percentage.
Anslee Basham, P, Jr., Mooreville
• Posted a 15-5 record, 2.82 ERA with 138 strikeouts; batted .547 with 25 RBIs.
Katie Boatner, SS, Sr., East Union
• Batted .484 with 42 stolen bases; had .994 fielding percentage.
Emily Coggin, P/1B, Jr., East Union
• Posted a 16-3 record, 2.04 ERA with 122 strikeouts; batted .478 with 33 RBIs.
Kinsley Gordon, C, So., Myrtle
• Batted .595 with 6 home runs, 34 RBIs, 30 stolen bases.
Allyson Harrison, P, Jr., South Pontotoc
• Posted a 21-3-2 record, 0.97 ERA with 198 strikeouts; led Lady Cougars to 3A state title.
Paige Kilgore, P, Jr., Houston
• Posted a 24-4 record, 0.99 ERA with 181 strikeouts; batted .390 with 24 RBIs.
Paris Lehman, P/3B, Jr., Tupelo
• Posted a 7-2 record, 2.10 ERA with 47 strikeouts; batted .357 with 19 RBIs.
Emilee Slade, C/3B, Sr., Hatley
• Batted .541 with 16 RBIs, 25 runs.
Maddie Terrell, C, Fr., Vardaman
• Batted .544 with 11 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs, 28 stolen bases.