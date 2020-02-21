Lynsey Barber, 3B/P, Jr., Mantachie

• Batted .532 with .716 on-base percentage; had .967 fielding percentage.

Anslee Basham, P, Jr., Mooreville

• Posted a 15-5 record, 2.82 ERA with 138 strikeouts; batted .547 with 25 RBIs.

Katie Boatner, SS, Sr., East Union

• Batted .484 with 42 stolen bases; had .994 fielding percentage.

Emily Coggin, P/1B, Jr., East Union

• Posted a 16-3 record, 2.04 ERA with 122 strikeouts; batted .478 with 33 RBIs.

Kinsley Gordon, C, So., Myrtle

• Batted .595 with 6 home runs, 34 RBIs, 30 stolen bases.

Allyson Harrison, P, Jr., South Pontotoc

• Posted a 21-3-2 record, 0.97 ERA with 198 strikeouts; led Lady Cougars to 3A state title.

Paige Kilgore, P, Jr., Houston

• Posted a 24-4 record, 0.99 ERA with 181 strikeouts; batted .390 with 24 RBIs.

Paris Lehman, P/3B, Jr., Tupelo

• Posted a 7-2 record, 2.10 ERA with 47 strikeouts; batted .357 with 19 RBIs.

Emilee Slade, C/3B, Sr., Hatley

• Batted .541 with 16 RBIs, 25 runs.

Maddie Terrell, C, Fr., Vardaman

• Batted .544 with 11 home runs, 48 RBIs, 56 runs, 28 stolen bases.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus