TUPELO • Tupelo did as much as it could, but the South Panola football team proved to be too much in the fourth quarter on Friday night.
South Panola scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat Tupelo, 21-15, in the season opener.
Tupelo led 15-8 entering the final quarter, but Mississippi State commit Janari Dean scored a 16-yard run and added the 2-point conversion to tie it, then quarterback Anterrio Draper scored on a 1-yard run to put South Panola (1-0) up for good.
“We really didn’t get anything going until the fourth quarter,” South Panola coach Ricky Woods said. “We were really lucky to win. It was a really good game, we just sort of lucked out and won at the end.”
Dean started the scoring off in the first quarter with a 51-yard run, but Tupelo (0-1) responded with a David Hayes 62-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. To cap off the first half, Tupelo’s Tanner Goggans knocked in a 19-yard field goal as time expired to go up, 9-7.
To close the third quarter, Hayes added to Tupelo’s lead with a 19-yard touchdown. Up 15-7, Tupelo opted for a 2-point conversion and failed.
On South Panola’s next drive, the Tigers tied the game on Dean’s touchdown and conversion.
“It was just bad math,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said of going for the 2-point conversion.
South Panola took the lead on its next drive and Tupelo got one last shot at the end zone late. The Golden Wave went on a 13-play, 63-yard drive, but an incomplete pass on fourth down at the six-yard line ended the scoring threat.
“I didn’t even see the last play because I closed my eyes,” Woods said. “I’ll have to watch it on film.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Down 21-15 on a 4th-and-goal at the six-yard line, Tupelo turned the ball over on downs with 1:30 left.
Point Man: Hayes rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
Talking Point: “Hats off to them. They’re a heck of a football team. You have to make the plays in crunch time, and when it was crunch time, we didn’t.” – Tupelo coach Trent Hammond.
Notes
• South Panola has defeated Tupelo in two-straight seasons.
• This was Tupelo’s first loss in a season opener since 2015.
• Tupelo visits Corinth (1-0) on Friday.