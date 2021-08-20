South Pontotoc: Run-heavy Cougars may find some balance By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AT A GLANCEDivision: 2-4A2020 record: 4-5, 1-4 (no playoffs)Head coach: Rod Cook (3rd year)3 PLAYERS TO WATCHCody Stutsy, RB/LB, Sr.• Rushed for 1,004 yards, 7 TDs; made 68 tackles on defense.Chase Long, LB/FB, Sr.• Recorded 70 tackles; rushed for 453 yards, 5 TDs.Mickelle Dawson, DL/RB, Sr.• Made 59 tackles.COACHING ‘EM UPBert Ashley left after one year as offensive coordinator, and he was replaced by Bryan Buckner.OFFENSESouth Pontotoc will stick with the Wing-T offense it implemented last season. A different quarterback will be in charge, with Clayton Heatherly (Sr.) taking over.The hard-to-defend scheme will lean on 1,000-yard rusher Cody Stutsy (Sr.). Mickelle Dawson (Sr.), Quay Scott (Sr.) and fullback Chase Long (Sr.) will also get carries.The receiving corps got a boost when Pontotoc transfer Joe Haze Austin (Sr.), an all-star basketball player, joined the team as a wide receiver. He’s 6-foot-5 and has good speed.The lone returning starter on the line is Larkin Gillespie (Jr.), who’s moving from center to tackle.DEFENSERunning backs Stutsy, Scott and Long will all play linebacker on this side of the ball, with Scott in the middle. Those three combined for 199 tackles last season.Dawson will be joined up front by Zac Patterson (Sr.) and Kenny Waters (Sr.). They had 2 sacks apiece last fall.The secondary is a huge question mark, with several freshmen and sophomores in the mix. South Pontotoc’s defense recorded five interceptions last year, and that number needs to go up.SPECIAL TEAMSNoah Fleming (So.) is a third-year starter at kicker and will also punt. Clayton and Stutsy are the likely return men.X-FACTORThe Cougars averaged 230 rushing yards per game last season. The presence of Austin should make them a tad more balanced, which could pay off big.COACH SPEAK“We’re going to stick with what we’ve got in. It was a great offense. It proved itself last year for us, so we’re going to stick with it.” – Rod Cook brad.locke@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football South Pontotoc Cougars Rod Cook Joe Haze Austin Cody Stutsy Long Sport American Football South Pontotoc Sr. Clayton Heatherly Tackle Quay Scott Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists