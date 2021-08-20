AT A GLANCE

Division: 2-4A

2020 record: 4-5, 1-4 (no playoffs)

Head coach: Rod Cook (3rd year)

3 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cody Stutsy, RB/LB, Sr.

• Rushed for 1,004 yards, 7 TDs; made 68 tackles on defense.

Chase Long, LB/FB, Sr.

• Recorded 70 tackles; rushed for 453 yards, 5 TDs.

Mickelle Dawson, DL/RB, Sr.

• Made 59 tackles.

COACHING ‘EM UP

Bert Ashley left after one year as offensive coordinator, and he was replaced by Bryan Buckner.

OFFENSE

South Pontotoc will stick with the Wing-T offense it implemented last season. A different quarterback will be in charge, with Clayton Heatherly (Sr.) taking over.

The hard-to-defend scheme will lean on 1,000-yard rusher Cody Stutsy (Sr.). Mickelle Dawson (Sr.), Quay Scott (Sr.) and fullback Chase Long (Sr.) will also get carries.

The receiving corps got a boost when Pontotoc transfer Joe Haze Austin (Sr.), an all-star basketball player, joined the team as a wide receiver. He’s 6-foot-5 and has good speed.

The lone returning starter on the line is Larkin Gillespie (Jr.), who’s moving from center to tackle.

DEFENSE

Running backs Stutsy, Scott and Long will all play linebacker on this side of the ball, with Scott in the middle. Those three combined for 199 tackles last season.

Dawson will be joined up front by Zac Patterson (Sr.) and Kenny Waters (Sr.). They had 2 sacks apiece last fall.

The secondary is a huge question mark, with several freshmen and sophomores in the mix. South Pontotoc’s defense recorded five interceptions last year, and that number needs to go up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Noah Fleming (So.) is a third-year starter at kicker and will also punt. Clayton and Stutsy are the likely return men.

X-FACTOR

The Cougars averaged 230 rushing yards per game last season. The presence of Austin should make them a tad more balanced, which could pay off big.

COACH SPEAK

“We’re going to stick with what we’ve got in. It was a great offense. It proved itself last year for us, so we’re going to stick with it.” – Rod Cook

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus