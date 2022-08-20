Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2021 record: 4-6, 2-3 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Rod Cook (4th year)
3 Players to Watch
Larkin Gillespie
C/DT, Sr.
• Could see playing time at more than one spot up front while young teammates gain early experience.
Camrin White
DT/NG, Sr.
• Coaches say White has shown a lot of promise during spring and summer.
Jackson Harmon
QB, So.
• First year to start after gaining spot experience as a freshman.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Rod Cook added a new wide receivers coach in Jacob Carpenter, who played for him at Winona and kicked at Millsaps.
OFFENSE
The Cougars will spread it out a little more from the gun with wide receivers Bennett Mayo (Sr.), Trace Ash (Jr.) and Obrian Ivy (So.). They will have to fill the shoes of graduated WR Joe Haze Austin, who led the team in catches, yards and touchdowns.
Among young guards and tackles, Larkin Gillespie is a senior leading a line that was senior-heavy last season. Sophomore Braxton Morphis (55 carries, 512 yards, 4 TDs) is the leading returning rusher.
DEFENSE
Junior defensive end Lane Chunn and senior nose Camrin White will be expected to lead the defense. South is switching it up from its usual four-man front to work with a 3-3 stack.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Noah Fleming (Jr.) will continue the kicking role he’s had since eighth grade and will also punt, where he averaged 36 yards last season. The Cougars allowed only 17 yards per return going into their playoff game last season. Morphis and Ash are the return guys.
X-FACTOR
One difference maker is expected to come from offseason work, where 31 players made 25 or more workouts over the summer.
COACH SPEAK
“I’m looking forward to seeing what the offense is going to produce. We play good competition. We’ll find out what we’re made of early.” – Rod Cook, on South’s non-division schedule
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.