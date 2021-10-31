SPRINGVILLE – Rebekah Pilcher and Bill Russell came to South Pontotoc at the same time. She was an eighth-grade transfer from West Union, and he was the Lady Cougars’ new basketball coach.
Pilcher made an immediate impression on Russell, who doesn’t often bring up eighth graders to varsity. But she had played varsity at West Union and was plenty good enough to play it for South Pontotoc.
Pilcher had issues, though. She didn’t handle failure well.
“The first year or two, she let her emotions take over on the court way too much,” Russell said. “She would turn it over or something would happen bad, and she’d go retaliate with a bad foul or just do dumb stuff.”
Fortunately, Pilcher had an older sister on the team – Mattie, who was three years ahead of her.
“I got to watch my sister play, so I guess having her as a role model and realizing that letting my emotions get the best of me didn’t change what was going on in the games,” Pilcher said.
This season, the 5-foot-6 Pilcher is now a senior, and one of the best guards around. She’ll be a full-time point guard for the first time, and Russell trusts her to make the move with relative ease.
Last season, Pilcher averaged 15.5 points and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 32.2% from 3-point range and 80% from the free throw line. She was named co-Player of the Year in Division 2-4A.
“She’s got a naturally soft touch on her jump shots. She can go right to the rim for her size,” Russell said. “… She can do it all.”
For all her offensive prowess, Pilcher has had to work hard to improve her defense. Russell said she’s gotten better this offseason at defending without fouling too often.
“We did a lot of ladder drills – footwork stuff – and I was the worst one at it,” Pilcher said. “And I hate being the worst. It made me want to cry, so I was like, OK, I’ve got to get better at this.”
Pilcher is one of six seniors on a very experienced South Pontotoc squad. The Lady Cougars went 25-6 last year, losing in the second round of the 4A playoffs to Choctaw Central, which reached the state final.
This year’s team knows what it’s capable of doing, and it knows who will be leading the way.
“A lot of teams are going to go how their best player goes,” Russell said, “and her teammates know she’s our best player.”