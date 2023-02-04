RIDGELAND – The best season ever for Tupelo Christian girls soccer came to an end Saturday with a 6-0 loss to a powerful St. Patrick team in the Class I state championship game at Ridgeland High School.
Tupelo Christian coach Mike White said St. Patrick is the best team the Lady Eagles faced this season.
“Without a doubt. We knew coming in we had an uphill battle. We are a very young team,” he said.
There are no seniors and only four juniors on White’s 22-girls roster. The best Tupelo Christian had ever done before this season was the second round.
A 38-2 edge for St. Patrick (19-2) in shots showed the domination. Goalie Rimes Kent, an eighth grader, kept TCPS (17-6) in the game for a half, finishing with 18 saves. “She was amazing,” White said.
The first goal, by Haylie Alverez, came nine minutes into the game. It was scoreless for the next 29 minutes until Linda Mustered scored on a rebound to give St. Patrick a 2-0 halftime lead
The Fighting Irish added four second-half goals, two by Bella Jordan and one each by Mustered, who was chosen as game MVP, and Mollie Hebert.
The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for TCPS, including a 3-1 victory over Amory in the North final after the Lady Eagles lost twice to Amory during the regular season.
“Amory is a really good team,” White said. “The second time we played them at their place was our best game of the season. We lost 1-0 in overtime.”
Tupelo Christian started the season 4-4 against strong competition.
“As the season went on I could see that we were getting better and better,” White said.
St. Patrick outscored the opponents 26-1 in four playoff games.
Class I encompasses 1A, 2A and 3A schools. Tupelo Christian is 1A. The Lady Eagles’ five playoff opponents – Yazoo County, Forest, Boneville, Amory and St. Patrick – are all 3A.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.