CORINTH – Cliff Little has a lot of words to describe Hunter Stacy’s value, but the senior’s actions provide the best evidence.
Stacy scored 35 points and hit the go-ahead bucket as Biggersville held on to beat McNairy Central (Tenn.), 72-70, at the Lighthouse Classic on Saturday.
The Lions (2-0) saw a 13-point lead evaporate in the second half, but they recovered thanks in no small part to Stacy. His putback with 24 seconds left broke a 70-70 tie, and then he took a charge on McNairy Central’s last-second shot attempt.
It was one of three charges taken by Stacy.
“This guy right here, he makes my job a lot of fun and easier,” said Little, Biggersville’s ninth-year coach. “He loves to win, and we talk about that a lot. It’s innate. It’s something that’s just in him.”
Stacy averaged 20.4 points per game last season as the Lions went 25-4 and reached the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 1A playoffs. They returned a strong roster this season, and then added to it.
Devin Leatherwood transferred from Adamsville, Tennessee, and Brooks Brand transferred from Falkner. Leatherwood scored 15 points Saturday and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while Brand scored 12.
Also, Goldman Butler and Andre Green came out for basketball for the first time.
“It takes off a lot of stress,” Stacy said. “If we need a bucket, I’ve got other guys now. That helps a lot.”
Stacy started fast, scoring 20 points in the first half as Biggersville built a 45-33 halftime lead. But McNairy Central (1-2) fought back, shooting 56.7% from the floor after the break while Stacy went quiet for a stretch.
“We sat down on the defensive end and got stops, and defense creates offense, and we made a run,” McNairy coach Stacy Riley said. “We just can’t dig ourselves such a big hole next time.”
Omari Robinson led the Bobcats with 20 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After Stacy’s go-ahead bucket, Biggersville forced a jump ball with 8 seconds left and gained possession. Brand missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Bobcats couldn’t score.
Point Man: Stacy shot 14 of 25 from the field. He also had 11 rebounds.
Talking Point: “Every time he shoots it I think it’s going in. He’s got the greenest light I can give,” Little said of Stacy.
Also Saturday
New Site 81, Lindsay Lane (Ala.) 79: Carson Fitzsimmons made a putback with 4 seconds left to lift New Site (9-0), which survived the Tommy Murr Show.
Murr, who entered the contest averaging 44 points per game, scored 46 to tie a Lighthouse Classic record. He made 15 of 27 shots.
Fitzsimmons scored 20 on 10-of-12 shooting and was one of five Royals in double figures. Walker Moreland had a team-high 21.