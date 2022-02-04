BIGGERSVILLE – Asia Stafford closed her eyes and hoped for the best.
When she opened them again, her shot at the buzzer had gone through to give Biggersville a stunning 50-48 comeback win over No. 1-ranked Tishomingo County on Friday night.
The No. 8 Lady Lions (23-2) had fallen behind by 18 points in the third quarter but staged a furious fourth-quarter rally in the regular-season finale for both teams.
After Hannah Seago’s layup tied the game at 48-48, Tishomingo County (25-3) missed a shot on the other end. Seago let fly an errant 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, but Stafford snagged the rebound and just beat the final horn.
“I was just thinking, rebound the ball and put it back up as fast as I can,” Stafford said. “Honestly I just threw the ball up. I had my eyes closed and everything.”
Wait, you really had your eyes closed?
“I really did, I swear,” she said.
It had been a tough night for the Biggersville forward up to that point. Stafford finished with nine points on 4-of-14 shooting, but Seago and fellow guard Aaliyah Moody picked up the slack after halftime.
The Lady Braves led 39-21 early in the third quarter, and it was 44-31 entering the fourth. Moody scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the final period.
Seago finished with 16 points, including 14 in the second half.
“We thought at halftime that we missed some shots that we normally make, and we continued to to miss a lot of them. But they kept fighting,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said.
After making just 8 of 35 (22.9%) from the field in the first half, Biggersville was 14 of 25 (56%) in the second.
The Lady Lions crawled within 46-37 with 5:30 left in the game, and it was 48-40 with 2:20 left. Moody then went on a personal 6-0 run to make it 48-46 with 40 seconds left.
Tish County shot 33.3% from the field, and 6-foot-4 post Clara Garland was held scoreless. Biggersville went to a press in the second half to help spark the comeback.
“We went to the halfcourt trap, and that was coach (Tracy) Stafford’s call. It worked out,” Little said.
Madison Bennett led Tishomingo County with 19 points.
Biggersville won the rebounding battle 37-26, with Goldee Butler grabbing 16 boards.
(B) Biggersville 70, Tishomingo County 45: Brooks Brand scored 18 points to lead No. 3 Biggersville (22-2). Spence Coffman scored nine for the Braves (15-13).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Biggersville outscored Tish County 13-0 over the final 2:46.
Point Maker: Moody was 7 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “You’ve just got to mentally dig yourself out and be tough enough to get through this moment and understand, we’re better than how we’re finishing.” – Tish County coach Brian Middleton, whose team has now lost three in a row