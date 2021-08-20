2020 record: 6-5, 4-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chase Nicholson (7th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Randall Futral, QB, Sr.
• Had 1,012 yards passing and 8 TDs.
Charlie Cox, OL, Sr.
• Three-year starter at left guard.
Colby Allen, LB, Sr.
• Led Volunteers with 118 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Entering his seventh year as head coach, Chase Nicholson led Starkville Academy to the MAIS Class 5A state championship game in 2019. With the entire staff back, the Volunteers are among the championship contenders this fall.
OFFENSE
The Volunteers return several proven playmakers on offense, led by quarterback Randall Futral (Sr.). Leading receiver Brady Johnson (Sr.) is another veteran back in the mix, and he had 24 catches in eight games last season. Brody Bennett (Sr.) returns at fullback.
Pacing the offensive line will be a trio of seniors with tons of starting experience. Charlie Cox returns at left guard, while Will Lockhart and Gus Kovia are returning starters at right guard and right tackle, respectively.
DEFENSE
Veteran linebackers highlight the Starkville Academy defensive attack. Colby Allen (Sr.) returns at middle linebacker after totaling 118 tackles in 2020. Outside linebacker Bo Carter (Sr.) is also back after producing 117 tackles a year ago.
Porter Skelton (Sr.) returns at defensive end; he collected 114 tackles and three sacks in 2020. Fleming Archer (Jr.) is a returning starter as well, at the other defensive end spot.
Cornerbacks Drew Williams (Jr.) and Charlie Nicholas (Jr.) pace the Volunteers' secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
John Dylan Miller (Sr.) is a returning starter, and he will handle the punting and placekicking duties. Cox is the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
As the seniors go, so will Starkville Academy this season. As sophomores, that senior class reached the MAIS Class 5A championship game and possesses a lot of winning experience.
COACH SPEAK
"We have to continue to create depth at each position. We can't just rely on our seniors and juniors. We have to be just as good with our twos as we are with our ones.” – Chase Nicholson