AT A GLANCE
Division: MAIS 1-5A
2021 record: 7-5, 3-1 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chase Nicholson (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Drew Williams
WR, Sr.
• Collected 32 receptions, 564 yards and 5 TDs.
Camp Overstreet
LB, Jr.
• Led team with 112 tackles.
Charlie Nicholas
RB, Sr.
• Had 421 rushing yards, leading returning rusher for the Volunteers.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Volunteers have won at least one playoff game in six-straight seasons under Chase Nicholson, including an appearance in the MIAS Class 5A championship game in 2019.
OFFENSE
The Volunteers welcome back several veterans on the offensive line and at the skill positions. But Starkville Academy has a hole to fill at quarterback. In previous seasons, Nicholson has used a pair of quarterbacks, and this year that continues with Briggs Bennett (Jr.) and Luke McKenzie (So.).
The offensive line features three returning starters in center Braden Orrick (Sr.), left tackle Josh Word (Sr.) and right guard Jake Lockhart (Jr.).
Headlining the passing game will be a pair of senior receivers, Drew Williams and Wyatt Buice. Charlie Nicholas (Sr.) paces the ground game.
DEFENSE
The Volunteers feature even more experience on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the trenches. Seniors Wyatt Johnson and Jacob Hemphill are veterans on the defensive line along with returning starter Jackson Easton (Jr.). who ranked third on the squad in 2021 with 89 tackles.
There's quality production and experience back at linebacker, as well. Camp Overstreet (Jr.) led the Volunteers last year with 112 tackles.
The secondary has also logged a lot of reps in the 5A ranks. Jackson Walters (Sr.) and Ben Lyle (Jr.) are returning starters at cornerback along with safety Cy Hallberg (Sr.).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Vying for punting duties this fall will be Walters and Tanner McKee (So.). John Ross Jackson (Sr.) returns as the placekicker.
X-FACTOR
Can Starkville Academy reverse the trend against rival Heritage Academy? The Volunteers have been eliminated by Heritage Academy in the past three postseasons, including a loss in the 2019 championship game.
COACH SPEAK
"This group loves coming to practice and they have fun doing it. They don't sacrifice the work part of it, but they have fun doing it." – Chase Nicholson
