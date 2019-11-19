JACKSON • Not often do teams get a chance to play their arch-rival for a state championship.
That is the case this Friday night as Starkville Academy will face Heritage Academy for the MAIS Class 5A State Championship at “The Brickyard” at Jackson Academy, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Volunteers (9-4) will be seeking their second state title in the last three years and their eighth championship overall. The Patriots (13-0) will be seeking their first state title since 2012 and third overall.
This will be the second time the two teams will meet for a state championship. The last time was 2005 when Starkville Academy won 31-7 to earn the MPSA Class AAA, Division II state title.
“It’s fun to bring this game onto another stage,” said Heritage Academy coach Sean Harrison. “Most fun game I’ve coached in because you get your team’s best and you get their team’s best. There’s no in between.”
Heritage Academy has been the top-ranked team in MAIS Class 5A and the heavy favorite to win the state title all season and entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Road warriors
Starkville Academy has been the underdog all postseason, entering the playoffs as the No. 10 seed and going on the road in every playoff game.
The Volunteers rallied to beat Magnolia Heights 35-30 in the first round, defeated three-time defending state champion Lamar School 24-22 in the second round, and last week won 20-15 at Adams Christian.
“The grind. It’s working every day and trying to improve and that has been what’s gotten us here,” Starkville Academy coach Chase Nicholson said. “Young to start the season and had to figure some things out, and we got things fixed and it’s worked out. The goal for us is to always to get here, and a lot of people have doubted us, and here we are.
“What better stage could you play your rival on than the state championship game on a Friday night? It’s exciting, and that’s who you want.”
Heritage beat the Volunteers 26-13 on Sept. 26.
The Patriots on offense average 37.8 points per game, 200.2 yards passing and 145.5 yards per game rushing. Quarterback Carter Putt has thrown for 2,298 yards with 29 touchdowns, running back K.J. Smith has rushed for 1,349 yards with 21 touchdowns and the top receiver Jared Long has 837 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns.
Ole Miss commit Eli Acker is one to watch on the offensive line along with Ethan Bumgarner and Brantley Prescott.
Defensively the Patriots only give up 8.3 points per game
“We just got to continue to be consistent on both sides of the ball and take care of the ball,” Harrison said. “The one thing is Starkville is playing really well right now and it starts with their run game and we got to tackle the running back and not allow him to break tackles and get into space.”
For Starkville Academy it will be about the running the ball behind running back C.J. Jackson, who is averaging around 190 yards per game rushing along with Matt Miller at quarterback. Sam Clark, Garrett Lewis and Dylan Starke are the ones to watch at receiver for the Volunteers. Starkville Academy is averaging 21.8 points per game and allowing 19.9 points per game.
“We’ve got to eliminate the big play because Heritage is a big-play team and plays great sound defense,” Nicholson said. “Offensively we’ve got to make big plays and keep the football in our hands and execute. Our culture has always been to run the ball, and we hang our hat on that.”