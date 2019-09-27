STARKVILLE • In the end, Starkville simply made one more play than South Panola.
In a back-and-forth second half, Starkville collected two interceptions in the final five minutes to secure a 24-20 victory in the Division 2-6A opener for both teams.
Starkville junior Luke Altmyer tossed two touchdown passes while teammate Rufus Harvey had a touchdown rushing and receiving.
“The message in pregame was to just grind it out,” said Starkville head coach Chris Jones. “No matter what the situation was, just grind it out. Right now we’re 1-0 for this week and that’s what we focus on each week.”
Janari Dean’s second rushing touchdown of the night gave South Panola a 20-14 advantage midway through the third quarter. Dean finished with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns but missed most of the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.
The Jackets quickly responded on Jatavious Lucious’ 37-yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter. Starkville used a trio of takeaways the rest of the way to maintain the lead.
“We had our chances and we played a good team,” said South Panola head coach Ricky Woods. “That’s the best team we’ve played this year but this is the best we’ve played since I’ve been back at South Panola. We thought we had a chance to win and we did. But anytime we made a big play they would make a big play.”
BaeBae Nichols of Starkville clinched the game with an interception with 1:28 left and the Jackets ran out the clock.
”This time of the year you got to be good at defense,” added Jones. “I feel like we’re starting to turn that corner and we just keep getting better there. But offensively, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot.”
South Panola (5-1 overall) appeared to be in control for much of the first half. Dean had a touchdown run and a 61-yard touchdown pass to Martez Clark to give South Panola a 12-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first half.
But the Jackets (4-2 overall) would hold the upper hand the rest of the half. Altmyer tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Harvey to put Starkville on the board. Then a Harvey short touchdown run gave the Jackets a 14-12 lead and Starkville held that slim two-point lead at the break.
Extra points
Turning Point: Clinging to a 21-20 lead late in the fourth quarter, Ronnie Randle intercepted a pass and returned it to the South Panola 2. The Jackets would kick a field goal later in the drive to give them a bit more breathing room.
Point Man: Starkville junior linebacker Ronnie Randle had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a key interception.
Talking Point: “The message pregame was to just grind it out. No matter the situation, just grind it out.” – Starkville head coach Chris Jones.
Notes
• Starkville eliminated South Panola last season in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
• Starkville still trails the series 19-6.
• The Jackets’ last home loss in the regular season was in 2013 to Oxford. They’ve won 33- straight regular-season home games.