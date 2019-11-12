When the Starkville football team kicks off its game against Horn Lake on Friday night to start the playoffs, coach Chris Jones hopes to keep building his team’s legacy.
Starkville, the area’s No. 2- ranked large school, is 10-2 this season and hosts Horn Lake, the defending Class 6A champ, in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.
Horn Lake knocked Starkville out of the playoffs last year in the second round, 35-14. Almost a year-to-date since then, the Yellowjackets haven’t forgotten about that loss.
“It is sitting in the back of our minds, to be honest with you,” Jones said. “They beat us fair and square, so we are looking forward to the chance to play again and hopefully we will have a better showing and come out with a victory. It is extra motivation.”
Starkville is much improved from the 21-point loss it suffered last season, and has seen itself get better over the course of this season alone. The Yellowjackets lost two of the first three games of the season, to Brandon and West Point, but have since reeled off nine straight wins.
During the win streak, Starkville beat a top Class 4A team in Louisville, then top 6A teams Madison Central and South Panola.
“We had two losses and I think eight turnovers in the first three weeks,” Jones said. “You can’t beat anybody like that, especially good teams like Brandon and West Point. We had a lot of inexperienced guys and like six new coaches. The more we’ve played, the better we’ve got.”
Behind quarterback Luke Altmyer, Starkville’s offense is second best in 6A at 37.1 points per game. Altmyer has passed for 2,296 yards, 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions this year.
He has only thrown one interception in the last nine games and zero across his last six.
Rufus Harvey leads the team in all receiving categories with 56 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns, but there are multiple threats out wide. Three other receivers have more than 35 catches while seven players have caught touchdown passes.
They’ll be tested against a tough Horn Lake defense that allows only 15 points per game and is led by future Division I players Josaih Hayes and Jakivuan Brown in a dangerous front seven.