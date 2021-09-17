STARKVILLE – The Starkville-Louisville rivalry has seen it all over the past few decades. The renewal of that rivalry on Friday night did not disappoint, despite a long weather delay.
Starkville captured a 28-23 victory over Louisville, the defending Class 4A state champions and improved to 3-0 on the young season. Senior Jordan Mitchell provided the winning touchdown midway through the final quarter and the Jackets' defense did the rest to secure the win.
Starkville sophomore Braylon Burnside grabbed an interception on the last play of the game to seal the win.
"Great game," said Starkville head coach Chris Jones. "Louisville has a great team and they will probably win (Class 3A) again and Louisville is a great program. I think it was great to compete against them. At the end of the day both teams got better."
After an 80-minute weather delay, both teams came out first in the first quarter. Starkville quarterback Trey Petty had a touchdown pass and rushing touchdown to give Starkville a 14-13 lead after one quarter.
The scoring pace slowed down in the second quarter. Starkville sophomore Tyler Nichols had a short rushing score was the lone touchdown of the quarter. Louisville kicked a field goal as time expired in the first half and the Jackets held a 20-16 advantage.
Nichols and Jordan Mitchell combined for 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Jackets. Petty added another 61 yards on the ground and had a rushing score, as well.
"To me that is everything," said Jones of his running back duo. "You got to be able to run the ball. Two good backs like that, why not hand it off to them? We are going to use them and they did a good job of taking care of the ball tonight. Hopefully that will get them going, also."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Starkville senior Jordan Mitchell scored from 1 yard out to give Starkville a 28-23 lead with 8:16 remaining. It was a lead the Jackets would hold the remainder of the game.
Point Man: Starkville's backfield duo of Jordan Mitchell and Tyler Nichols combined for 139 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: "To me that is everything. You got to be able to run the ball." - Starkville head coach Chris Jones
Notes
• This series is the second-longest rivalry in Starkville football history. With the win, Starkville leads the series 46-24-4 and the Jackets have won four straight now against Louisville.
• Starkville has won 43-straight regular-season home games dating back to August of 2013.
• Madison Central will visit Starkville next Friday.