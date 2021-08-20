• Got varsity reps as a freshman and already has a Division 1 offer from Oregon.
Jaylon York, CB, Jr.
• Had a team-best 11 pass break-ups as a sophomore.
Eric Thomas Jr., DE, Jr.
• Former New Hope transfer who totaled 8 TFL.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Head coach Chris Jones and his staff did not reach the postseason last year. The Jackets had a couple of forfeit losses due to COVID-19 and finished in a four-way tie for second place in the region. It marked the first time in six seasons the Jackets were not in the playoffs.
OFFENSE
The Jackets have a lot of offensive production to replace this fall, particularly in the passing game. QB Luke Altmyer is now at Ole Miss, and the Jackets lost their entire starting wide receivers group.
At quarterback, Jaquez Harris (Sr.) is vying for a starting job, but Trey Petty (So.) may also get reps. Up front, Starkville returns Christopher Hayes (Jr.) at left tackle, Alvin Rogers (Sr.) at right tackle and Robphel Roberson (Sr.) at left guard.
Braylon Burnside (So.) returns at receiver. He is already attracting Division 1 scholarship offers.
DEFENSE
Young yet talented is also the theme on the defensive side of the ball. Starkville returns junior defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., but he is the lone returning starter in the front seven.
There is experience and production in the defensive backfield, however. Da'shawn Lane (Sr.) is back at strong safety, while Jaylon York (Jr.) is a returning starter at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Starkville does feature one of the best special teams units in the state. Josh Eaves (Jr.) is back as the placekicker, while Ethan Pulliam (Jr.) returns as the punter. Grady Stewart (Jr.) is the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
There will be a lot of first-year starters for Starkville this season. There is a talented sophomore class, and how productive that group is could determine the Jackets' postseason fate.
COACH SPEAK
"We just have to develop. The first couple of games is about growing up and developing. If we do that, we have a chance with the talent we have.” – Chris Jones